Hunter Henry Emerging As Important (And Available) Weapon For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hunter Henry thus far has been everything the New England Patriots hoped they were getting when they signed him during the offseason — and arguably more.

Henry’s numbers in Sunday’s 54-13 beatdown of the New York Jets weren’t gaudy (two receptions for 23 yards) but he did score a touchdown for the fourth consecutive week. His emergence as a red-zone threat has been a major development for a work-in-progress offense led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

So, too, has Henry’s availability. When New England signed the star tight end, many feared Bill Belichick spent too much money on a player with a long injury history. Those fears seemingly were justified when Henry suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss part of training camp and all of the preseason.

But the 26-year-old hasn’t missed anytime during the regular season, and by the week further develops his chemistry with Jones.

“I think it’s just continuing repetition,” Henry said during Sunday’s postgame news conference. “I keep telling you guys this every week, but you can’t take for granted the reps, the practice reps. I was out for summer camp and even when I was in there, it wasn’t really with Mac.

“That trust, that chemistry, all that stuff has got to continue to build and then game reps are huge, too. I think he realizes he can trust me. I’m going to be in the right spot when he is ready to throw it. That’s just going to continue to build and I’m looking forward to it.”

Fans might look at Henry’s numbers and yearn for Rob Gronkowski-like production — an unrealistic ask of any tight end. However, Henry’s current stats more or less are in line with his career averages.