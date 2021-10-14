Hunter Henry Predicts Breakout Game For This Patriots Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t write off Jonnu Smith just yet.

That was fellow New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry’s message Thursday.

Henry, who’s emerged as one of quarterback Mac Jones’ favorite targets in recent weeks, believes Smith is due for a breakout of his own.

“He’s going to come on,” Henry said. “I’m excited to see him break out. … He works extremely hard at what he does, so I think he’s going to continue to keep coming.”

The former Tennessee Titans standout has just six catches on 13 targets for 45 yards and one touchdown over the Patriots’ last three games. One of those was a truly nightmarish performance: six targets, one catch, 4 yards and multiple drops — including one that resulted in a pick-six — in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Smith accepted responsibility for that dud, acknowledging “the whole world knows” he “didn’t put (his) best product out there.” Henry said Smith’s work ethic behind the scenes has been “fantastic.”

“He’s a stud, man,” said Henry, who caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Houston Texans. “He’s fun to be around. Works his tail off and there’s a lot of competition in the room. Always trying to compete with each other — against our guys and on the field. I think it’s a healthy room where we’re always trying to better ourselves, communicate better. So those things are continuing to improve.”