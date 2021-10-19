Hunter Renfroe Explains Key To Red Sox Success This Postseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are two wins away from the World Series, and their offense has been a huge factor in getting them to this point. Sure, there’s plenty to be said about the Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees and the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which Boston claimed 3-1, but really, all you need to look at is the last two games of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

After launching two grand slams in a Game 2 victory, the Red Sox blasted four home runs — including another grand slam — in a Game 3 domination Monday.

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe explained what has been working for the team recently when speaking to reporters prior to Tuesday’s Game 4.

“We’re just getting pitches we can hit,” Renfroe told reporters. “We’re not trying to ? we’re not necessarily chasing balls out of the zone too much. We’ve struck out a lot. There’s times in Houston we struck out 12 times and still won the game. We’re making quality outs, as far as hitting line drives, hitting the ball, passing the torch, taking our walks when we need to, I think that’s when we’re doing our best baseball.”

While it didn’t actually get as bad as Renfroe alluded to in this series — the Red Sox struck out 10 times in Game 1 — there certainly has been an improvement in production in Games 2 and 3. And he’s not alone in thinking that the Red Sox are playing their best game right now, as manager Alex Cora said Monday’s game nearly was perfect.

The Red Sox will look to keep it going Tuesday in Game 4 of the ALCS. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET.