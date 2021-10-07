Ice Breaker Tournament Headlines Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

As the college hockey and football seasons are now in full swing, NESN networks bring you all the must-watch games, tournaments and match-ups for the coming days.
The Ice Breaker Tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday with a No. 9 Quinnipiac versus No. 6 Boston College matchup on NESN+. Coverage of No. 18 Northeastern’s tilt with Holy Cross follows at 8 p.m. ET on NESN+.
Saturday’s Ice Breaker Tournament match-ups will include the Huskies hosting the Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. on NESN+ and BC taking on Holy Cross in the final game at 7:30 p.m. on NESN.
In local college football action, UConn will visit UMass on Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and NESN will air the game.
Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.
Thursday, Oct. 7
5 p.m. — ACC women’s soccer: Miami at Wake Forest (NESN+)
7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Merrimack at No. 11 Providence (NESN+)
8 p.m. — ACC women’s soccer: Louisville at No. 24 Notre Dame (NESN)
Friday, Oct. 8
4:30 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac (NESN+)
8 p.m. — ACC men’s soccer: Boston College at Virginia (NESN)
8 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 18 Northeastern vs. Holy Cross (NESN+)
Saturday, Oct. 9
12:30 p.m. — ACC football: Georgia Tech at Duke (NESN+)
3:30 p.m. — College football: UConn at UMass (NESN)
4:30 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 18 Northeastern vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac (NESN+)
7 p.m. — ACC men’s soccer: Clemson at No. 21 Notre Dame (NESN+)
8 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 6 Boston College vs. Holy Cross (NESN)
Sunday Oct. 10
Noon — ACC women’s soccer: Miami at No. 1 Florida State (NESN)
1 p.m. — Women’s college soccer: James Madison at Northeastern ( NESN+)
3 p.m. — ACC women’s soccer: Clemson at No. 24 Notre Dame ( NESN+)
Tuesday Oct. 12
6 p.m. — Men’s college soccer: Brown at Northeastern (NESN)
Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.