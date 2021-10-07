Ice Breaker Tournament Headlines Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

As the college hockey and football seasons are now in full swing, NESN networks bring you all the must-watch games, tournaments and match-ups for the coming days.

The Ice Breaker Tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday with a No. 9 Quinnipiac versus No. 6 Boston College matchup on NESN+. Coverage of No. 18 Northeastern’s tilt with Holy Cross follows at 8 p.m. ET on NESN+.

Saturday’s Ice Breaker Tournament match-ups will include the Huskies hosting the Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. on NESN+ and BC taking on Holy Cross in the final game at 7:30 p.m. on NESN.

In local college football action, UConn will visit UMass on Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and NESN will air the game.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Oct. 7

5 p.m. — ACC women’s soccer: Miami at Wake Forest (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Merrimack at No. 11 Providence (NESN+)

8 p.m. — ACC women’s soccer: Louisville at No. 24 Notre Dame (NESN)

Friday, Oct. 8

4:30 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 6 Boston College vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac (NESN+)

8 p.m. — ACC men’s soccer: Boston College at Virginia (NESN)

8 p.m. — Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 18 Northeastern vs. Holy Cross (NESN+)