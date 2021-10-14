J.C. Jackson Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Patriots-Cowboys Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — J.C. Jackson does not lack confidence entering Sunday’s matchup with the high-powered Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson and the rest of the Patriots’ secondary strugged to defend a mediocre Houston Texans passing attack last week, but the cornerback has no doubt New England can match up with Dallas’ top-flight receiver duo of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

“Of course,” Jackson said Thursday. “I believe in my secondary. We’ve always been good defensively, so I feel like we can match with any receivers in the NFL. We’ve got a pretty good defense, a couple of veteran players who have been here for a while.”

The Patriots did put forth an encouraging performance against a similarly potent offense in Week 3, holding Tom Brady and his trio of talented Tampa Bay wideouts to 6.3 yards per pass and no passing touchdowns in a 19-17 Buccaneers win.

Sunday’s uneven effort against Houston came without starting corner Jalen Mills, who missed the game with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice this week. With little quality depth at the position, having Mills available against the NFL’s second-highest-scoring offense will be vital.

The Patriots saw an earlier iteration of this Cowboys team during the 2019 season. Dallas carried the NFL’s top-ranked offense into that game but failed to score a touchdown in a 16-9 loss at Gillette Stadium. Then-Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore held Cooper, one of the NFL’s premier pass-catchers, to zero catches on two targets.

Jackson had high praise for Cooper, calling him “probably one of the better receivers” the Patriots will face this season.