Jabrill Peppers Said What To Malcolm Jenkins, Saints Before Overtime?!

The Giants mounted a fourth-quarter comeback for a Week 4 stunner

by

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers had some choice words for Malcolm Jenkins and the New Orleans Saints during the overtime coin toss Sunday in New York’s eventual comeback win.

“Heads, baby. Heads. I’m confident. I’m confident,” Peppers said before the coin was flipped.

… And upon winning the toss?

“Boom! We want the ball! (Expletive) them!”

You can watch the video here.

Peppers was understandably excited as the Giants mounted a fourth-quarter comeback, benefitting from the Saints choking away a 21-10 lead with nine minutes left in regulation.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones then orchestrated three consecutive scoring drives, the first two which forced overtime on a 48-yard, game-tying field goal by Geno Graham with 31 seconds left. Jones and Co. then covered 75 yards in nine plays on the opening drive of the overtime period to earn the 27-21 win.

More NFL:

Tom Brady Runs Onto Gillette Stadium Field, Yells At Crowd In End Zone
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance
Previous Article

Trey Lance Era Begins For 49ers After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

How Tom Brady Greeted Robert Kraft Ahead Of First Game Vs. Patriots

Picked For You

Related