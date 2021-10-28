Jack Studnicka Logs First Point Of Year With Helper On Charlie Coyle Goal

Jack Studnicka is on the board.

The second-year pro got his first point of the 2021-22 NHL season with an assist on Charlie Coyle’s first period goal as the Bruins battled the best team in the Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers, on Wednesday night.

His helper was the catalyst to get the Bruins up 1-0 over the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers, who are undefeated.

While the Panthers ended up with the equalizer by the end of the first, Studnicka had an impressive start, with two shots on goal to go with his assist.

