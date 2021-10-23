NESN Logo Sign In

It’s always been a matter of when, not if, Jack Studnicka would get called up to the Boston Bruins, and that time has come after just two games.

The Bruins are believed to recall Studnicka for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday after losing both Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh to injuries, head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday.

Foligno is dealing with an upper-body injury he suffered in Boston’s 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, while Blidh is dealing with an upper-body injury of his own after going down in Friday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Studnicka certainly makes the most sense to slot into the lineup given how successful his camp was. The forward ultimately was a victim of being exempt from waivers, but it only was a matter of time before he made it back to the NHL.

It’s unfortunate it is due to injuries, but Studnicka now gets a chance to showcase his raw talent.

Puck drop against the Sharks from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.