Jaguars Owner Issues Statement On Urban Meyer, Challenges Coach

Things went from bad to worse for the winless Jaguars over the weekend.

Urban Meyer elected not to fly home with his team after Jacksonville’s “Thursday Night Football” loss in Cincinnati. Instead, the former Buckeyes head coach elected to spend a few days in Central Ohio, where his celebrity arguably is greater than anywhere else in the country.

But not traveling with the Jaguars only was a fraction of the problem Meyer created. The 57-year-old, who is married, was captured being danced on by a much younger woman.

Meyer on Monday apologized for “being a distraction.” One day later, he received a challenge from his boss.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

There’s a chance it might be too late for a Meyer reconciliation in Jacksonville. A former NFL executive on Tuesday reported things “might get ugly” between the Jaguars and their first-year head coach.