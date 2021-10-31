NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (6:12 p.m. ET): The Saints announced Jameis Winston will not return.

ORIGINAL STORY: Jameis Winston may not be able to get revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all.

The Saints quarterback, who was the Bucs’ No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and the face of the franchise before he was released to make way for Tom Brady ahead of the 2020 season, suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

Winston — who said in a radio appearance that he wasn’t necessarily looking to avenge his former team — was hurt on an illegal tackle from Bucs linebacker Devin White. He fell to the ground and was helped off the field by trainers, then carted away to the locker room.

The Saints announced Winston is questionable to return.

Prayers up for Jameis Winston after being helped off the field ? pic.twitter.com/Rp0NqwpLA9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 31, 2021

The Saints were forced to turn to Trevor Siemian under center, since Taysom Hill is out with a concussion.