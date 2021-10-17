James White Approves Of Damien Harris Touchdown For Patriots Vs. Cowboys

James White still is finding ways to support his teammates

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — Damien Harris had a lot of people cheering for him Sunday afternoon, and James White was one of them.

Harris got the scoring started for the Patriots in the first quarter of New England’s Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium with a wildcat scoring play.

Gillette Stadium went nuts after the statement drive by New England, as the hosts covered 34 yards in three plays, and it got the attention of White, too.

“Yeahhhhhh Dame! @DHx34,” White tweeted.

White was placed on injured reserve earlier this month and likely will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hip injury, but his support hasn’t dwindled in the slightest.

The Patriots are in search of their second straight win for the first time this season.

