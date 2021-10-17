Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots Come Away With Massive Goal-Line Stand

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots defense came away with a momentum-building goal-line stand against the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday’s Week 6 game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots stopped Dallas on four consecutive plays from the New England one yard line. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was stopped each of the first two times while quarterback Dak Prescott had each of his sneak attempts stopped as well.

Ja’Whaun Bentley was the hero of the final stop as he punched out a fumble as Prescott reached over the goal line. It was first ruled a touchdown, which would have gave the Cowboys a lead, but upon review it was determined Prescott did not have possession while crossing the plane.

Bentley came away with a first-down stop on Elliott, too.

It helped the Patriots maintain a 14-10 lead heading into the half. New England got the ball coming out of the intermission, but went three-and-out.