J.D. Martinez Adds Two-Run Blast To Red Sox Home Run Fest Vs. Astros

The hits keep coming

by

It took until the sixth inning, but J.D. Martinez finally got in on the home run derby taking place in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Martinez turned an 81.4-mph slider from Phil Maton into a two-run homer into the Green Monster seats to give the Boston Red Sox an 11-3 over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Logging a pair of RBIs on the play gave Martinez a total of 30 in 27 career postseason games, making him the only player besides Lou Gehrig to log at least 30 RBIs through their first 30 playoff games, according to Red Sox Notes on Twitter.

The home run was Boston’s third of the night. Kyle Schwarber got things going with a grand slam that capped the scoring in a monster second inning, then Christian Arroyo added another in the third inning.

More Red Sox:

David Ortiz Reacted Like All Red Sox Fans To Kyle Schwarber Grand Slam
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Nick Wright Has Predictable Take On Mac Jones’ Performance Vs. Cowboys
Boston Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber
Next Article

Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Four Home Runs Leads Way To Game 3 ALCS Win

Picked For You

Related