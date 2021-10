NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman kicked off the 2021-22 season with a huge performance.

The Boston Bruins opened their season with a win against the Dallas Stars, thanks to an impressive performance by their starting netminder.

The 22-year-old earned his first win of the campaign by making 27 saves on his way to aiding Boston in their 3-1 victory.

