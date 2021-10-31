Jerry Remy Was Every Red Sox Fan’s Friend As Soundtrack Of New England Summer

I was Jerry Remy’s friend.

Not in the most literal sense, of course. But I, like millions of others, welcomed the Rem Dawg into every situation of my life for the last 30 years. He was there in the living room of my childhood home, providing an unmistakable soundtrack to my first true love: baseball. As I fell in love with baseball, he provided welcomed and necessary distractions on the TV in my college dorms, too. And he served as ever-present background noise as the end of his legendary broadcasting career coincided with the first few months of our son’s life.

We spent more time with Remy than we did with any of our friends and even some of our family members, and we were welcomed the same way every night: “Buenos noches, amigos.”

That’s why the entire Boston Red Sox fanbase is in mourning Sunday after learning the news of Remy’s passing at the age of 68 after multiple, courageous battles with cancer.

There weren’t many if any, color analysts who were better at what they did than Remy was on NESN. He saw things before they happened on the baseball field, and he had an incredible way of relating his own playing experiences to the modern game. That he was able to do that without sounding like the bitter, ex-player old man might have been his greatest technical trait as a broadcaster.

And while that keen eye will be missed, the outpouring of grief and love Sunday morning stemmed more from what Remy meant to us. The brilliance of Remy was how he could connect with viewers. And while the great majority of those viewers technically were strangers, everyone felt like they knew the Rem Dawg, in part because he was the local kid who made good and became a staple of the Red Sox viewing experience for decades. That he dropped his R’s in some places and added some in others added to the charm — or “chahm.”

He absolutely loved the job, which he said many, many times. But you didn’t need to hear him say that, though. Just consuming his work made that clear. That love and passion for the sport is so key, too. Baseball is a commitment. It’s a commitment for the players, for the broadcasters and even the fans. It’s there every single night. It’s a grind. And if you’re going to commit to that grind, it helps to find some enjoyment, and for many, Remy was able to provide that — regardless of how good the team was.

“It’s just fun for me ? I don’t get tired of the baseball,” he said a few years back.