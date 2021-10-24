Jets Refrain From Ripping Patriots For Late Passes, Running Up Score

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had Sunday’s 54-13 undressing of the New York Jets well locked up by halftime. But that didn’t stop them from taking shots at the end zone the rest of the afternoon on every possession until the final one, when they just kneeled the clock out.

It was laughable at a certain point. Up 41-13 with less than 10 minutes to play, Mac Jones lofted a pass to Kendrick Bourne, which went for 46 yards as the wideout carried it to the goal line, setting up a J.J. Taylor rushing touchdown.

The next possession, the Patriots put in Brian Hoyer, presumably signaling their intention to run out the clock.

Wrong!

Hoyer threw early and often, completing a 22-yarder to Gunner Olszewski, a 29-yarder to Jakub Johnson and a 28-yard pass to N’Keal Harry. That paved the way for another Taylor rushing touchdown to put the finishing touches on the game.

Belichick hates the Jets, which might’ve been the impetus for the borderline disrespectful finish to the game. New York, for its part, didn’t use it as an opportunity to take shots at the Patriots.

“No (I don’t have a problem with it). It’s the NFL,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game.