NFL Rumors: New Details On Why Patriots-Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Didn’t Happen

For a while this offseason, it sure seemed as if Jimmy Garoppolo and the Patriots were heading for a reunion.

Trade rumors surrounded the two parties during the leadup to the 2021 NFL Draft, with New England reportedly prioritizing the 49ers quarterback over other options. Of course, a trade never materialized, and San Francisco eventually drafted Trey Lance third overall with the Patriots selecting Mac Jones at No. 15.

But why did the Garoppolo trade fall apart? Investigative reporter Seth Wickersham offered some insight in his new book, “It’s Better to be Feared: The New England Patirots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.”

Wickersham indicated the Patriots and 49ers spoke before San Francisco sent a boatload of picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3. Bill Belichick apparently was hoping to pay roughly the same price that Kyle Shanahan paid to acquire Garoppolo a few years prior.

“There was an informal call between a high-level representative of the Patriots and a high-level 49ers official,” Wickersham wrote, as transcribed by Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “What was Garoppolo’s price? New England wondered if a second-rounder would suffice — calling it even from 2017. But the 49ers wouldn’t take less than a first.”

Wickersham added: “The Patriots reached the same conclusion as San Francisco — they liked the potential of the available first-round quarterbacks more than Garoppolo — and moved on.”

Ultimately, it looks like the Patriots chose the right path.