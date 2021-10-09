Joey Cora, Brother Of Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Fired From Pirates Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

While Alex Cora is leading the Boston Red Sox through the postseason, his brother will be on the job hunt.

Joey Cora, the older brother of the Red Sox manager, was let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Saturday. Cora had served as the Pirates’ third base coach since 2017 after coaching the organization’s Double-A team in 2016.

He previously coached with former teammate Ozzie Guillén on the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins. Cora spent 11 seasons in the major leagues and played in San Diego, Seattle and Cleveland, in addition to his time with the White Sox.

“Joey Cora is a great baseball man whose love for the game and passion for the job was obvious every day that he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said in a statement (via ESPN’s Buster Olney). “I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization along with all the time and dedication that he gave to our players.”

The Pirates finished the 2021 season 61-101, 34 games out of first place in the National League Central.