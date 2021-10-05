Johnny Damon: Red Sox Enjoy Bigger Home-Field Advantage Than Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans can play a huge part in helping lifting their team over the New York Yankees.

Former Red Sox and Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon on Monday claimed Boston enjoys a bigger home-field advantage than New York. The teams will face off Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the American League Wild Card Game, and Damon used the occasion to compare the respective atmospheres at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

“I felt like there was bigger home-field advantage in Boston,” Damon told MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. “I believe it’s probably because the old Yankee Stadium’s not there anymore. I know we won at the new Ynakee Stadium the very first year. It just doesnt seem like it was in 2009.

“But playing in front of the fans in Boston, it’s going to get loud. Hopefully they have some great weather, so we have some great baseball and some great plays. I’m excited about it. This is the most excited I’ve been for a baseball game since I was done playing.”

Playing the Wild Card game at Fenway gives the @RedSox a big edge.@JohnnyDamon | #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/HIxI8iKjzW — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 4, 2021

The Red Sox and Yankees both finished the regular season with 90-72 records, but Boston will host the winner-take-all matchup because it won 10 of 19 games against New York in 2021.

Having played for the Red Sox between 2002 and 2005 and represented the Yankees between 2006 and 2009, Damon has experienced both sides of the teams’ fandom, so his words carry at least some weight. .