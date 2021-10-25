Jonathan Jones Confirms Surgery, Sends Message To Patriots Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Jones is on to 2022.

In an Instagram post Monday evening, the New England Patriots slot cornerback confirmed he underwent successful surgery on his injured shoulder. The injury, which Jones suffered during last week’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, will sideline him for the rest of the 2021 season.

“Adversity is just part of the game,” Jones wrote. “Surgery was successful. Ready to start the road to recovery. I’ll be back better than ever.”

Jones was placed on injured reserve before Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets. Myles Bryant was his primary replacement in the slot, playing 56 defensive snaps (86%) after being promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week. Bryant also saw substantial action at free safety after starter Devin McCourty exited with an abdomen injury.

With Jones done for the season, the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart consists of J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel and rookie Shaun Wade. Wade has been sidelined with a concussion for the last three weeks and has yet to play this season.

New England could look to bolster this group with a free agent pickup or trade acquisition in the coming days or weeks. The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, Nov. 2.