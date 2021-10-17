Jonathan Jones Injury: Patriots Cornerback Returns Vs. Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

Update (5:29 p.m. ET): Jonathan Jones has returned for the New England Patriots.

Original story: FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots suffered an injury in their defensive backfield with cornerback Jonathan Jones leaving Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter.

Jones was questionable to return with a ribs injury suffered with 1:50 remaining in the opening frame.

CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson said on the Patriots-Cowboys broadcast Jones was “in a lot of pain,” per USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

The Patriots speedy corner came up slowly after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found Cedrick Wilson down the seam on a play that was called back due to a Dallas penalty. He went into the blue medical tent before leaving the sideline.

Justin Bethel stepped in for Jones with fellow cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills. Cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams are inactive.