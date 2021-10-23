NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Richardson had kind words for fans after the Boston Celtics were booed out of TD Garden on Friday night.

The 28-year-old made his Celtics debut in the team’s 115-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Richardson managed to have a solid showing, recording 12 points, three rebounds and one steal while going 4-4 from three-point range. Despite his solid play, the guard took note of the reaction of the fans Friday, understanding their frustrations.

“It didn’t bother me, I’ve been there before,” Richardson said via postgame Zoom. “So you just got to be professional about it. You know, the people in Boston know basketball, they know sports. So, it’s kind of like Philly when I was there.

“They know what’s going on and I know when things don’t look right and they let you know that. I don’t really take offense to it. They’re being honest, so. We didn’t look great but maybe next time we do look great and then they’ll be cheering.”

The comments made by Richardson mirrored those of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who noted that the Celtics had “deserved it” following the team’s rough outing.

Sitting at 0-2 on the season, the C’s know that their efforts have not been up to the standard that fans had for this revamped team.

They will look to get their first win of the season Sunday when they head to the Toyota Center to face the Houston Rockets. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.