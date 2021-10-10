‘Juiced Up’ Matt Judon Elated After Patriots’ Comeback Win Over Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

“Freak, that was a good game — yeah!”

Those were the first words Matt Judon said upon taking the podium Sunday night after he and the Patriots beat the Houston Texans.

New England wasn’t always good at NRG Stadium. In fact, Bill Belichick’s team at times was awful in a matchup of two teams that entered the game with 1-3 records. But the Patriots dusted themselves off in the second half and eventually earned a dramatic, potentially season-saving win — and that’s all that matters.

Judon was especially fired up during his postgame press conference.

“It felt great, man,” Judon, rocking what appeared to be a Kanye West hoodie, told reporters. ” … Tough. It was a tough week. We was down (offensive) linemen, down (Jalen) Mills, coming off a tough loss. And, to go and to do something like that…

“We never got down on ourselves. I got a little down, I was a little frustrated. I think we all felt it. But we just gelled together, came together as a team.”

Judon added: “Freaking juiced up, man. We juiced up. And it felt good to get that win, man. It felt good to get that win, especially when you feel like you’ve been playing some good ball and some things haven’t been going your way.”