Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi Offer Approval After Patriots’ Win Vs. Chargers

Edelman seems to believe the Patriots are moving in the right direction

by

The New England Patriots may have just earned their signature win of the 2021 campaign with a 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Safety Adrian Phillips came up with a clutch pick-six, Mac Jones led a crunch-time drive to give New England a two-possession lead with under four minutes remaining and the Patriots now have a much better cross-country flight home.

It’s safe to say a pair of former Patriots like what they saw during Sunday’s win, too.

“Heating up…” former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman tweeted shortly after New England got back to .500 with the win.

Tedy Bruschi added: “That’s the kind of win I wanted to see #Patriots.”

The Patriots improved to 4-4 and now get set to face Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 9 contest.

More NFL:

Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach Reacts To Victory Over Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Throws Boneheaded Pick-Six To Sink Bucs Vs. Saints
New England Patriots center David Andrews
Next Article

David Andrews Takes Big Issue With Late, Unpenalized Hit On Mac Jones

Picked For You

Related