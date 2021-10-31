NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots may have just earned their signature win of the 2021 campaign with a 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Safety Adrian Phillips came up with a clutch pick-six, Mac Jones led a crunch-time drive to give New England a two-possession lead with under four minutes remaining and the Patriots now have a much better cross-country flight home.

It’s safe to say a pair of former Patriots like what they saw during Sunday’s win, too.

“Heating up…” former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman tweeted shortly after New England got back to .500 with the win.

Tedy Bruschi added: “That’s the kind of win I wanted to see #Patriots.”

The Patriots improved to 4-4 and now get set to face Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 9 contest.