NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were getting pucks on net in the early going of Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and Karson Kuhlman proved to be the first benefactor.

Kuhlman tied the game at 16:48 on a rebound goal after a shot was unleashed, but blocked, by Trent Frederic. It erased Boston’s one-goal deficit and tied the game 1-1 for the Bruins.

It was Kuhlman’s first goal of the early season and his seventh career goal.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.