Katie Nolan Teases Next Move On Twitter After ESPN Departure

Katie Nolan is leaving ESPN for pastures anew.

The sports-media personality announced Wednesday her four-year run with the Worldwide Leader was over. Nolan used Twitter to inform her fans of her departure and bid her friends at the network goodbye and tease her next move.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote in a tweet. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.

“This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making.”

She alluded to what’s next by adding, “And maybe a vacation?”

Nolan joined ESPN in 2017 and hosted the late-night show “Always Late with Katie Nolan” and the podcast “Sports? with Katie Nolan.” She also contributed to some of ESPN’s daytime shows, including “Highly Questionable” with former ESPN star Dan Le Batard.