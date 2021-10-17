Kendrick Bourne Clearly Serious About Loving His Patriots Coaches

NESN Logo Sign In

Whenever Kendrick Bourne speaks to reporters, it doesn’t take long before he starts praising his New England Patriots teammates and coaches — and it’s not an act.

Bourne, who has emerged as both a weapon on the field and a source of energy within the locker room, was seen having fun with Matt Patricia during Friday’s Patriots practice. In retweeting a video shared by NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys, Bourne showed some love for his new coaches.

“I love every single coach in that building!” he tweeted. “They all push me to improve and still let me be myself!”

Take a look:

I love every single coach in that building! They all push me to improve and still let me be myself! ???? https://t.co/Ls6Uo97xI9 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) October 16, 2021

Bourne has 17 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown in five games with New England. The 26-year-old has added 28 rushing yards on two carries.

He and the Patriots will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.