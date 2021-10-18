Kevin Harvick ‘Baffled’ By Chase Elliott Continuing Their Feud

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR has done what it can to put a stop to the spat between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott.

But, for now, it appears its still going.

The feud is centered around a series of crashes, many of which were retaliatory, between the two drivers. That launched a war of words between the two drivers and their crews, with Elliott’s at one point telling the driver to wreck Harvick if the chance presented itself.

But after Harvick’s fifth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, he took aim at Elliott again.

?I’m still baffled that he’s worried about me,” Harvick said to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck on Sunday after the race. “I had no chance to win a championship. Looks like he should figure out how to take the same car and run as fast as (Kyle Larson).”

Harvick didn’t make the cut for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which prompted Elliott’s chirp for him to have a nice offseason and happy Christmas. But with his seventh-place finish in Texas, Elliott now officially has missed the cut for the final four playoff spots.

With both now out of championship contention, one has to wonder if the feud, mercifully, will reach its end. NASCAR surely is concerned about that, as the two taking runs at each other in the final races could have ramifications on the four drivers remaining if they get tangled up in it.