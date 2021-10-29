Kiké Hernández ‘Can’t Wait’ For 2022 Season, According To Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández on Thursday became the latest member of the Red Sox to post a message of gratitude on social media.

Hernández took to Instagram to share a photo of him alongside his wife, Mariana, and daughter Penélope on the outfield grass at Fenway Park, along with a heartfelt caption about his time in Boston.

“Thank you Boston!!” he wrote. “We absolutely LOVED year 1. Can’t wait to accomplish even bigger things next year! See you soon Red Sox Fans!”

Hernández had quite the year in Boston, proving after six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers that he was worthy of an everyday spot in the lineup. He finished the year with a .250 batting average, launching a career-high 35 doubles with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs — all before a stellar postseason.

He also was strong defensively, splitting time between second base and center field for the Red Sox — though his versatility may have cost him a Gold Glove Award due to the award’s rules.

Hernández will return for the 2022 season after inking a two-year, $14 million contract last winter.