Kiké Hernández Continues Tear With No-Doubter To Extend Red Sox Lead

The Red Sox center fielder now has a hit in seven straight at-bats

by

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández is as hot as any player in Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and his no-doubter in Sunday’s Game 3 served as the most recent example.

Hernández, who now has recorded a hit in each of his last seven at-bats (!!), sent a 97 mph fastball from Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks 424 feet to left field. It gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Check it out:

Hernández was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate after his solo home run. The utilityman recorded five hits during Boston’s Game 2 win over the Rays on Friday night. His eight hits in a two-game span are the most in MLB postseason history.

