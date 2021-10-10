Kiké Hernández Continues Tear With No-Doubter To Extend Red Sox Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández is as hot as any player in Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and his no-doubter in Sunday’s Game 3 served as the most recent example.

Hernández, who now has recorded a hit in each of his last seven at-bats (!!), sent a 97 mph fastball from Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks 424 feet to left field. It gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

There's hot and then there's Kiké Hernández

Hernández was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate after his solo home run. The utilityman recorded five hits during Boston’s Game 2 win over the Rays on Friday night. His eight hits in a two-game span are the most in MLB postseason history.