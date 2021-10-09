Kiké Hernández Just Went Yard To Tie Red Sox With Rays In ALDS Game 2

It's a brand new ballgame

by

It’s a brand new ballgame at Tropicana Field.

A solo home run from Kiké Hernández tied the Boston Red Sox with the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-5 in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but saw that slip away thanks to a five-run first by the Rays. A pair of back-to-back home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo got them within one, and Hernández erased the deficit entirely.

On a 2-2 count, he took an 81.7 mph slider from Collin McHugh for a 393-foot ride to left field.

Now all the Red Sox need is someone to hit the go-ahead.

