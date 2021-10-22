NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber has really embraced the small Massachusetts city of Waltham.

A joke among fans, started by the popular Barstool Sports podcast “Section 10,” caught on to the point where “Kyle from Waltham” did his postgame press conference in a Waltham shirt and was named an honorary resident by he City Council recently.

The Red Sox slugger took it another step further Friday night.

“Kyle Schwarber sent pizza to the Waltham police and fire departments before Game 6 tonight,” Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports tweeted Friday. “Local kid giving back to his community. Amazing.”

Now, those first responders won’t have to worry about dinner as they watch Schwarber and the Red Sox hopefully defeat the Houston Astros in Game 6 as they face elimination in the American League Championship Series.

First pitch between Boston and Houston is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.