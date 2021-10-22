NESN Logo Sign In

When the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals, many wondered just where he’d fit into Boston’s lineup.

After all, he was an outfielder coming to a team with one of the most dominant outfields in Major League Baseball. Schwarber also was on the injured list due to a balky hamstring, and the Red Sox wanted to experiment with him at first base — a position he never had played before.

There was reason for skepticism, but it all has worked out for Boston. Schwarber batted .291 with seven home runs, 34 runs and 18 RBIs in 41 games for the Red Sox, and has played a big role for the club in their postseason run.

Schwarber blasted the Red Sox’s third grand slam of the American League Championship Series against Houston Astros in Game 3 at Fenway Park. Despite not being perfect at first base, he still has helped the Red Sox get to Game 6 of the ALCS.

“It is pretty rare; off the top of my head, I can’t think of another case that we’ve actually executed a trade (for a player on the IL midseason),” general manager Brian O?Halloran told MassLive. “But we have had conversations over the years, including other conversations this year about injured players.”

Schwarber’s offense never was a concern, but O’Halloran said the Red Sox still did their due diligence with the medical records to make sure he would be able to return from the IL in about two weeks.

“If you’re going to consider trading for an injured player, I guess there are all kinds of circumstances,” O’Halloran said, “but certainly one who you expect to contribute in the present year, you want to really delve into the medical records and understand what the player’s current state is.