Kyle Schwarber Jokes About Celebrating Christian Arroyo’s Home Run

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series provided Christian Arroyo with a moment he surely will never forget.

Arroyo was among the four Red Sox who homered in Boston’s 12-3 win over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. It was the first career postseason round-tripper for Arroyo, who understandably was animated as he rounded the bases.

Kyle Schwarber was among the first Red Sox players to celebrate with Arroyo, as the veteran slugger had a front-row seat to the two-run home run from the on-deck circle. Schwarber, who knows a thing or two about high-energy playoff scenes, joked about his exchange with the 26-year-old.

“He almost tore my rotator cuff giving me the forearm bash,” Schwarber told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Just very exciting moments. Like you said, these are moments that you are never going to forget as a player. This is what we live for. We live to be in the postseason. When you get that first taste, that first experience, you want to keep coming. You want more. It’s an addicting feeling, and especially in this place, where it’s just rocking the whole time and it’s rowdy and they’re in tune to every single pitch, and every run matters. It’s something that you’re not going to forget, that’s for sure.

Schwarber logged an unforgettable moment of his own Monday night. The 2021 All-Star sent Fenway into an absolute frenzy when he launched a second-inning grand slam that started to open the floodgates for the Sox.

Boston will look to keep the spirits high Tuesday night when it hosts Houston for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. NESN will provide both pregame and postgame coverage of the contest.