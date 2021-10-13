Kyle Schwarber Not Surprised By Electric ALDS From Kiké Hernández

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber have been invaluable additions to the Red Sox this season.

Throughout Boston’s playoff push, the duo has lit up its offense and provided one clutch moment after another. Most recently, Hernández delivered a walk-off in the ninth inning to help the Red Sox defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Monday night.

Amid on-field celebrations, the FS1 broadcast crew pulled Schwarber aside to get his initial reaction to advancing to the AL Championship Series. He shared high praise for his teammate.

“That guy is, he’s a baseball rat, and I’m not surprised by the success at all,” Schwarber said of Hernández, via FS1’s postgame coverage. “It’s just a matter of time, this guy’s a grinder. He’s a special player, and I’m really happy to get the chance to be his teammate (and) witnesses this. I mean, the guy’s hotter than a pistol right now so let’s let it keep going, aright?”

Hernández batted .450 in the ALDS (9-for-20) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs as the Red Sox took the series 3-1 over the AL East champions.

Hopefully that production extends to the ALCS against the Houston Astros, which is slated to begin Friday.