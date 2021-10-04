Kyle Schwarber So Happy He’s Speechless After Red Sox Make Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber sounds like a guy who is happy to have landed with the Boston Red Sox.

Schwarber was the Sox’s top trade deadline acquisition, and he’s been all he was billed to be. He’s provided some versatility in the field along with his uber-professional at-bats, while also helping guys like Bobby Dalbec refine their game.

He and the Red Sox were rewarded for all that hard work Sunday, when a win over the Washington Nationals, who traded Schwarber to Boston in July, secured the top wild card spot for the Red Sox. They’ll now host the New York Yankees on Tuesday in the American League Wild Card Game.

Schwarber took to Twitter amid the celebration, and he was clearly fired up.

The boys man! A bunch of grinders!Fought through adversity! We made it now anything happens! Can?t put in words how happy I am to be apart of this! #LFG @RedSox — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) October 4, 2021

Schwarber figures to bat second and play first base in Tuesday’s game, but that is all still to be determined.

First pitch Tuesday is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN, but NESN will carry a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage.