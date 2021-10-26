Kyle Schwarber Thanks Red Sox Nation With Heartfelt Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

If Kyle Scwharber already has played his last game in a Red Sox uniform, his Boston tenure — albeit brief — was a memorable one.

The Sox acquired Schwarber ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline to fulfill their pressing needs for a powerful left-handed bat and first base help. Although his Boston debut was delayed a bit due to injury, Schwarber went full steam ahead upon taking the field for the Red Sox.

The 2021 All-Star helped Boston secure an American League Wild Card spot and then take down the New York Yankees in the win-or-go-home contest. Schwarber also made an impact as the Sox pulled off an upset over the Tampa Bay Rays in their AL Division Series.

Boston’s postseason run came to an end Saturday when the Houston Astros put the finishing touches on the AL pennant. Three days later, Schwarber expressed gratitude and appreciation to the fanbase that welcomed him with open arms.

“It was a heck of a ride! The atmosphere that you guys created every game was spectacular! Thank you for making this crazy year one of the most memorable ones!” Schwarber tweeted Tuesday morning.

As previously noted, Schwarber’s future in Boston is uncertain given his impending free-agent status. But if Chaim Bloom and Co. manage to retain the veteran slugger, it’s safe to assume Red Sox fans will be overjoyed.