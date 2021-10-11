NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta was electric in relief and he knew it.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher came out of the bullpen in a tie game against the Tampa Bay Rays to try and steal Game 3, and at one point, he’d retired seven straight batters.

After giving up a hit in the top of the 10th, Pivetta got out of the inning and returned for the 11th, where he walked the leadoff batter and then struck out the next three to get out of the frame again. That pulled some emotion out of him, making Pivetta’s celebrations off the mound must-see TV from that point on.

Fast forward to the top of the 12th, where another two swinging strikeouts allowed Pivetta to return to the dugout with even more pep in his step.

Nick Pivetta is feeling it! pic.twitter.com/TXDfzNbQ3Z — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2021

The Red Sox and Rays are tied 1-1 in the series, with Game 4 slated for Sunday (if Game 3 ever ends).