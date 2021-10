NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark remains undefeated in his Boston Bruins career.

The goaltender came up big in the Black-and-Gold’s matchup against the undefeated San Jose Sharks. Ullmark saved 23 shots in the 4-3 win Sunday.

The 28-year-old has now won his first two games as a member of the B’s as he continues to help fill the void of Tuukka Rask.

For more on the Bruins netminder’s performance, check out the ?Save of the Game? video above, presented by TD Bank.