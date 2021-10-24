Listen To Mac Jones Get All Sorts Of Fired Up Before Patriots-Jets Kickoff

Some interesting sounds from the Patriots QB

Mac Jones might never be as good of a quarterback as Tom Brady was in New England, but the Patriots rookie already has mastered the pregame “Let’s go!”

The Patriots on Sunday shard a video of a mic’d-up Jones firing up both himself and fans ahead of kickoff with the New York Jets. In addition to yelling the most repeated two words in all of sports, Jones also shouted sounds that were, frankly, a bit bizarre.

Take a look:

Hey, whatever gets the juices flowing, right?

Jones and the Patriots will look to pick up their first home victory of the 2021 NFL season.

