Mac Jones Has Surprising Take On Patriots’ Worrisome QB Hit Trend

One common thread that’s connected the New England Patriots’ three defeats this season: Mac Jones winding up on the ground far too frequently.

The Patriots’ rookie quarterback took a total of seven hits in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He absorbed 11 in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battered him with a season-high 12, plus two more on plays that were negated by penalties.

Jones also was sacked four times in Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win at Gillette Stadium.

If the Patriots hope to rebound from their lackluster 1-3 start to the season, they’ll need to do a better job of protecting their top 2021 draft pick.

Jones, though, struck a positive tone Monday when asked about the Patriots’ pass-protection issues during an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.” He also blamed himself for some of the shots he took, saying he can be quicker on the trigger.

“I think it’s just part of the game,” Jones said. “Like backyard football, you’re going to get hit. That’s kind of the fun part of it. You just roll with the punches and get up. And a lot of the stuff — I always say this, and I’m not saying it just to say it, but I can do a better job of whether it’s moving or getting the ball out or just committing to the throw, whatever the throw may be. Just learning from those hits.

“The offensive line played well — actually, really good. Of course you’re going to get hit sometimes when a team’s going to pressure more, and you’ve just got to roll with the punches.”