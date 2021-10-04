Mac Jones Hits Hunter Henry For TD Pass, Gives Patriots Lead Over Bucs

It was an 11-yard TD reception for Henry

by

The Patriots finally found some red zone success Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

Midway through the second quarter at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry for an 11-yard touchdown that gave New England a 6-3 lead over Tampa Bay. Nick Folk converted the extra point.

It was the third touchdown pass of Jones’s NFL career, and the first TD reception for Henry as a member of the Patriots.

Take a look:

Henry has the potential to be a significant red zone weapon for New England once the offense develops something resembling cohesion. Perhaps Sunday night’s touchdown will prove a sign of things to come for Jones and Henry.

More Football:

Shannon Sharpe Doubles Down On Bad Mac Jones-Cam Newton Take
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

How Red Sox Players Celebrated Clinching Playoff Spot On Social Media
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

Bill Belichick Caught Using Pencil As Toothpick(?) During Patriots-Bucs

Picked For You

Related