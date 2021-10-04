Mac Jones Hits Hunter Henry For TD Pass, Gives Patriots Lead Over Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots finally found some red zone success Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

Midway through the second quarter at Gillette Stadium, Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry for an 11-yard touchdown that gave New England a 6-3 lead over Tampa Bay. Nick Folk converted the extra point.

It was the third touchdown pass of Jones’s NFL career, and the first TD reception for Henry as a member of the Patriots.

Take a look:

Henry has the potential to be a significant red zone weapon for New England once the offense develops something resembling cohesion. Perhaps Sunday night’s touchdown will prove a sign of things to come for Jones and Henry.