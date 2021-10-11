What Bill Belichick Has Found So ‘Impressive’ About Mac Jones Thus Far

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’ve watched Bill Belichick press conferences over the years, you likely can tell whether the New England Patriots head coach is genuinely impressed with a player or offering hollow praise.

It’s clear that Belichick loves what he’s seen from Mac Jones.

New England’s rookie quarterback, bloodied in the second half, shook off a shaky start Sunday to lead the Patriots to a dramatic, season-saving win over the Houston Texans. Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

The first-round pick drew rave reviews from his teammates postgame, with center David Andrews particularly effusive in his praise of the rookie signal-caller. But Belichick also had great things to say about his young quarterback.

“Mac gave it to us all day,” Belichick told reporters. “Thought he moved the ball and thought he made a lot of good decisions. There were some checks that he had to make that he made throughout the day. …

“Mac’s been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience. Always counting on him to do the right thing, and he really does it at a high level. So, it’s been impressive.”

Unfortunately for Jones and the Patriots, the 23-year-old really can’t afford to experience major growing pains moving forward. New England, now 2-3, likely will be in must-win mode for the rest of the season.