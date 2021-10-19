NESN Logo Sign In

As the New England Patriots shift their focus toward this week’s matchup with the New York Jets, here are four final thoughts on Sunday’s 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys:

— Mac Jones only attempted 21 passes in this game — he’d thrown 30 or more in each of his first five starts — but the rookie quarterback showed marked growth in one important area: deep passing.

Over the first five weeks, Jones was just 4-for-19 on passes that traveled at least 20 yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus. More than half of those attempts came in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, when he repeatedly tried and failed to hit receivers on vertical routes.

Jones was much more efficient on those big-play throws Sunday. In fact, he was perfect, going 4-for-4 for 144 yards.

Both of his touchdowns — the 20-yard floater to Hunter Henry on New England’s second possession and the 75-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne late in regulation — came passes with 20-plus air yards. Jones also hit running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a wheel route for 22 yards and receiver Nelson Agholor on a post-corner for 27.

The Henry score was a beautiful bit of anticipation from Jones, who released his pass before the tight end turned to look for it.

Jones fit the Bourne touchdown in between two Cowboys defenders, both of whom misplayed it.