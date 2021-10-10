David Andrews Lauds Mac Jones After Rookie Leads Patriots To Huge Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones wasn’t perfect Sunday against the Texans, but he stayed poised amid the chaos in Houston and eventually led the New England Patriots to a comeback win over the Texans.

And David Andrews couldn’t be more proud of his rookie quarterback.

Jones, bloodied in the second half, orchestrated a late-fourth quarter drive that produced a game-winning field goal from Nick Folk. The freshman signal-caller finished having completed 23-of-30 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown, to go along with an interception.

Andrews began his postgame press conference by rightfully praising New England’s patchwork offensive line, which stepped up in a big way. He then lauded the performance of Jones.

“No. 10, he’s a tough son of a gun,” Andrews told reporters. “So, hats off to him, too.”

Andrews then expounded upon how Jones has earned the respect of his teammates.

“Quarterbacks, toughness maybe isn’t on display,” he said. “Like, they’re not going around hitting people. But the kid stands in there, he makes throws. He takes hits. He’s never negative, especially after some of our performances here of late.