Mac Jones Tied One Of Tom Brady’s Patriots Records In Loss To Bucs

Here’s one way Mac Jones already already has etched his name alongside Tom Brady’s in Patriots annals.

The rookie quarterback tied Brady’s Patriots record for most consecutive completed passes Sunday night during New England’s Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucacneers. Jones completed 19 consecutive passes during a stretch between the second and fourth quarters Sunday, tying a mark Brady set in 2015 in New England’s season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Patriots and the NFL.

Mac Jones completed 19 straight passes on #SundayNightFootball, tying the longest streak in a single game by a Patriots QB in the last 30 years



That streak was posted by Jones's opponent, Tom Brady, in a Week 1, 2015 win over the Steelers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2021

Jones’ streak of 19 consecutive completions also is the most by an NFL rookie in 30 years, per the Patriots.

He completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in New England’s 19-17 loss to Brady and his Buccaneers. Jones latest impressive performance prompted some teammates and media members to conclude he seems like a worthy heir to Brady in New England.

Although Jones must continue progressing and notch a few more wins before he proves himself as Brady’s heir in his debut campaign.

But this isn’t a bad start to Jones’ tenure in New England.