Marcus Stroman To Red Sox? Pitcher’s Twitter Analysis Raises Question

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Marcus Stroman angling to join the Boston Red Sox?

Maybe not. But the veteran pitcher, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason after spending the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign with the New York Mets, certainly opened himself to some recruitment from fans on social media Tuesday night by praising several members of the Red Sox via Twitter during Boston’s American League Wild Card Game win over the New York Yankees.

To be fair, Stroman also was complimentary of Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who exited the winner-take-all playoff matchup after just two-plus innings, as well as Washington Nationals phenom Juan Soto. But Stroman saved some of his highest praise for the Red Sox, even acknowledging the huge edge the club enjoys when playing in front of the Boston crowd.

“Fenway Park. That atmosphere and energy alone make it extremely difficult on the opposing team,” Stroman tweeted. “One of the best home field advantages in all of sports!”

Fenway Park. That atmosphere and energy alone make it extremely difficult on the opposing team. One of the best home field advantages in all of sports! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 6, 2021

Here are some of the other Red Sox-related highlights from Stroman live-tweeting during the AL Wild Card Game:

On Rafael Devers

“Having faced both throughout my career?Devers and Soto are very similar in their ability to lay off pitches slightly out of the zone while aggressively swinging at pitches in the box. Their pitch recognition is top-tier. It’s a chess match against those two always!”