Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Just Entered Catch-Of-The-Year Conversation

Brown went full extension for the touchdown reception

by

Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown hauled in one of the best catches of the season Sunday in a Week 4 game against the Denver Browns.

Brown beat the Denver defense over the top and went full extension, leaping to haul in a 49-yard throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Check it out:

Yeah, that’s one highlight you’ll see a lot of on social media — and one that very well could turn into a contender for catch of the year when the 2021 campaign is all said and done.

The Ravens third-year receiver now has three touchdowns on the season. It gave Baltimore a 14-7 lead midway through the half.

