Mass. Native Pat Freiermuth Gave Steelers Lead With Insane TD Grab

NESN Logo Sign In

The Steelers owe their Week 8 victory to a New Englander.

Pat Freiermuth, who was born in Merrimac, Mass., made an unreal touchdown grab with 11 minutes left to play that put the Steelers up over the Cleveland Browns, 15-10. The rookie tight end had to maneuver the ball into his hands and fight to keep both feet in bounds against tight coverage from Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.

The crucial reception was Freiermuth’s second touchdown of the season.

Freiermuth attended Pentucket Regional High School and Brooks School in North Andover, Mass. before playing collegiately at Penn State. The Steelers drafted him with the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.