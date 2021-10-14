Matt Judon Sticking With Sack Celebration Despite Wife’s Suggestion

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect Matt Judon to change up his sack celebration anytime soon.

The veteran linebacker last week was asked about the meaning of his celebration, which has become a source of entertainment for Patriots fans. Judon played coy, only revealing that former teammates and coaches with the Baltimore Ravens served as inspiration for it.

Judon on Wednesday again was asked about the origins of his sack celebration.

“Y’all always wanna know my sauce, man,” he said. “You got to stay out my sauce.”

Judon added: “It’s just my celebration, my sack celebration. Me and BreighAnn, my wife, we was talking about it. And she said, ‘You gotta start doing more dances.’ And I said, ‘Nah, I’m gonna stick with my sack celebration.’ She was trying to give me some sauce, too.

“It’s just, I gotta stick with what I’m doing, man, it’s working right now. I think I’m gonna stick with that.”

New England likely is just fine with Judon avoiding any sort of change. The offseason acquisition has been a force this season, accounting for 6 1/2 of the Patriots’ 11 sacks. to date.